Why Rob McElhenney Takes Mythic Quest So Personally

Mj Rodriguez was on a family vacation in Cannes when she became the first transgender person ever nominated for a lead-acting Emmy. The Pose star had stayed up all night, anticipating the nominations announcement. At around 5:30 local time, she walked upstairs, finding her mother and godmother sitting at the dining table. She decided to record the scene—good news or not. Then her name was read out among the nominees. She broke down in tears. Her mother ecstatically swung her around before giving her “the hugest hug.” She fell into her boyfriend’s arms. A few hours later, on the phone, she can barely get through a sentence without crying. “My damn cheeks hurt I’m smiling so much,” she says. Happy tears.