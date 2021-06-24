Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Rob McElhenney Takes Mythic Quest So Personally

By Joanna Robinso n
Vanity Fair
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob McElhenney has already made some serious Hollywood history. Last year, the first show he ever created—It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia—was renewed for a 15th season, making it the longest-running live action TV show in history. Part of the secret of Sunny’s longevity, McElhenney likes to point out, is that despite the show’s ambitious swings, its core characters of old friends stubbornly refuse to change. That is, except for McElhenney’s character, Mac, who underwent a physical transformation in season seven and then, in season 13, performed an elaborate dance routine as a way of coming out to his father. McElhenney went through grueling physical regimens to pull off both.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Kaitlin Olson
Person
Ashly Burch
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Megan Ganz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#S Wonderful#Television#Mythic#Poppy#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesInverse

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Mythic Quest keeps facing real gaming industry issues with a smile

This article first appeared in PC Gamer magazine issue 358 in July 2021. Every month we run exclusive features exploring the world of PC gaming—from behind-the-scenes previews, to incredible community stories, to fascinating interviews, and more. Mythic Quest is a workplace sitcom about the dev team behind the most popular...
UEFAbleedingcool.com

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Offers GOT's Kit Harington Merch Lesson

When he's not hanging out with Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton at UFC 264, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and Wrexham AFC football club co-owner Rob McElhenney is also busy helping support his friends during Sunday's England vs. Italy for UEFA Euro Cup 2020 final [Ed. Note: England lost]. One of those friends just happens to be Kit Harington aka Game of Thrones main man Jon Snow. We've previously covered the past connections between Always Sunny and GOT (including a great story from Always Sunny & GOT director Matt Shakman involving McElhenney and GOT co-creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss) so the connections are no surprise. But in his Instagram post with Harington, McElhenney wants Wrexham fans to know this is about supporting a fan and not about rooting for a particular team (smart move).
TV & VideosVanity Fair

Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

After a tumultuous pandemic year that kept many of us homebound with our televisions, much has been made about how strong the past year has been when it comes to TV content. So with today’s Emmy nominations, there was a lot to pick from, which inevitably led to some major snubs (Girls5eva, Ethan Hawke) and a few surprises (we’re looking at you, Emily in Paris).
TV & VideosVanity Fair

2021 Emmy Nominations: See All the Nominees Here

Father-daughter duo Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones were joined by Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma for the live announcement. After a year in television that saw the birth of multiple new streaming platforms, a whole bunch of livestreams replacing in-person events, and the meteoric rise of an affable coach named Ted Lasso, the 2021 Emmy nominations found a way to recognize almost all of it. Presented by father-daughter acting pair Ron Cephas Jones (an Emmy winner for This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (star of the Blindspotting TV series), the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced live Tuesday morning.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Mj Rodriguez Has Made Sure Hollywood Will Never Be the Same

Mj Rodriguez was on a family vacation in Cannes when she became the first transgender person ever nominated for a lead-acting Emmy. The Pose star had stayed up all night, anticipating the nominations announcement. At around 5:30 local time, she walked upstairs, finding her mother and godmother sitting at the dining table. She decided to record the scene—good news or not. Then her name was read out among the nominees. She broke down in tears. Her mother ecstatically swung her around before giving her “the hugest hug.” She fell into her boyfriend’s arms. A few hours later, on the phone, she can barely get through a sentence without crying. “My damn cheeks hurt I’m smiling so much,” she says. Happy tears.
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Why Is Jeopardy! Taking So Long To Hire LeVar Burton?

One of the greatest lessons you’ll learn in life is that you can’t always make things happen just by speaking them into existence. However, we’re willing to make an exception when it comes to famed Roots actor LeVar Burton and his journey to get hired as the permanent host of Jeopardy!
MoviesMovieWeb

John Wick 4 Wants Marko Zaror as Keanu Reeves' Next Adversary

The cast of John Wick 4 continues to grow with the news that Marko Zaror (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) is in talks to star in the upcoming sequel. Per Deadline, the actor would be playing one of the main villains in the movie, which means you probably shouldn't bet on his survival. The news of his casting hasn't been officially confirmed by Lionsgate at this time.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

In Season Two, Ted Lasso Is Still #Goals

Jason Sudeikis and company hire a team therapist—and try to fight their way (kindly) back into contention. You may not think you need a review of Ted Lasso’s second season. All you probably want is for someone to tell you that when it returns July 23, the Apple TV+ comedy continues to provide those warm, encouraging Ted Lasso-ish emotions.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Just Added a Major '90s Thriller

Netflix has the hookup when it comes to mysteries, thrillers and twist-filled tales. That reputation continues, as the service brought back one of the '90s' best thrillers on July 1. The movie in question is The Game, a 1997 movie that David Fincher directed. Michael Douglas and Sean Penn star in the twisty feature.
MoviesCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best movies to see this week

This week on HBO Max, you can catch Tom & Jerry (2021), a live-action/computer animated comedy based on the classic cartoon characters. It returns to the streamer after its one-month premiere period earlier this year. While it was met with perhaps unsurprisingly disappointed reviews, the handful of action scenes with the titular duo are fittingly the film's best moments. Just try to ignore the cringier scenes with humans involved. Tom & Jerry arrives on Thursday.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Asher Angel: Shazam sequel is the perfect superhero film

Asher Angel believes that 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has "everything you want in a superhero movie". Asher Angel says 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has "everything you want in a superhero movie". The 18-year-old actor plays teenager Billy Batson – with Zachary Levi starring as his superhero alter ego...
MoviesVanity Fair

How Hamilton Dominated the Emmy Nominations

Everywhere you look in this year’s Emmy nominations, it’s the stuff we all watched, whether we liked it or not. It’s how Emily in Paris, no matter the huge controversy over its equivalent Golden Globe surprise, got an outstanding-comedy-series nomination over the relatively acclaimed, underseen Girls5eva. It’s how Disney+ nabbed over 20 nominations apiece for its two blockbuster contenders, WandaVision and The Mandalorian. And it’s how Hamilton, that Broadway hit turned quarantine phenomenon, somehow managed to become an Emmy juggernaut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy