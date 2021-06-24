Why Rob McElhenney Takes Mythic Quest So Personally
Rob McElhenney has already made some serious Hollywood history. Last year, the first show he ever created—It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia—was renewed for a 15th season, making it the longest-running live action TV show in history. Part of the secret of Sunny’s longevity, McElhenney likes to point out, is that despite the show’s ambitious swings, its core characters of old friends stubbornly refuse to change. That is, except for McElhenney’s character, Mac, who underwent a physical transformation in season seven and then, in season 13, performed an elaborate dance routine as a way of coming out to his father. McElhenney went through grueling physical regimens to pull off both.www.vanityfair.com
Comments / 0