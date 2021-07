Entertainers, artists and other pop culture figures are teaming up with Google TV for a series called Watch With Me, which provides a look into celebrity watchlists and the content that inspired who they are today. The series is kicking off with a selection of movies and series from Emmy-nominated actress and LGBTQ+ advocate, Laverne Cox, who says, "I still watch television and film as a way to learn, to escape, to be moved, to laugh, to cry. My watchlist is all of who I am and everything that has shaped me or helped me understand myself better."