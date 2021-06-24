Marlon Brando in On the Waterfront Is Still a Revelation
Marlon Brando was not the first actor to bring more naturalistic acting techniques to a broader audience—but with his earth-shattering performance in 1954’s On the Waterfront, he may as well have been. A theater actor trained in New York by the legendary Stella Adler, Brando broke big when he reprised his Broadway performance as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire for the 1951 screen adaptation. But it was On the Waterfront, the mournful crime drama that Elia Kazan made in the wake of the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, that won Brando his first Oscar, and set the template for screen performances that stays with us to this day.www.vanityfair.com
