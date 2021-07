Use AWS Rekognition to build Computer Vision Projects in under 50 Lines of Python Code. Computer Vision (CV) can be a very theory heavy and intense field with a lot of ML and Mathematical knowledge required to unpack and understand the algorithms that power topics such as Object Detection, Facial Recognition, and Object Tracking. If you don’t have the requisite experience theoretically or don’t have the time to build a custom ML/CV model, AWS Rekognition enables you to build powerful CV applications through API calls. AWS Rekognition is one of many Auto-AI services offered by AWS. These services are meant for developers who don’t have much of a background in ML, or Data Scientists low on time to quickly build powerful ML applications or to benchmark performance against a custom model that you may be developing. AWS Rekognition is the de-facto Auto-AI service on AWS for Computer Vision. If you’re interested in building custom models check out AWS SageMaker and my article on how to deploy custom TensorFlow models there. For this article, we will be building a Streamlit application that accepts an image and returns the major emotion detected in the image by using Rekognition.