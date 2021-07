Soon after the invention of social media was the cultural revolution of the social media meltdown, followed by the cultural revolution of sharing uncertainty. It’s so thrilling to be able to share something with everybody you’ve ever met, all at the same time! And yet, this process comes with a learning curve. After a few instances of social media shame, every post is self-published with a doubtful click. Nobody is perfect, but the following three paragraphs outline three questions you can ask yourself before posting so as to ease social media meltdowns, ease sharing uncertainty, and elevate your posts into your own public enlightenment of self expression! Be prepared for the next cultural revolution of posting with pride!