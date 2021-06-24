Dave Navarro and L.A. Artist PADHiA Made a Giant Cuckoo Clock to Examine Mental Health With Humor

Dave Navarro has, over the course of his 30-plus year career, developed into a genuine icon of alternative rock. Best known as the guitarist with the hugely influential Jane’s Addiction, he has gone on to collaborate with a staggering cast of musicians from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails and Guns N’ Roses to Puff Daddy, Janet Jackson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera, all while transitioning from a mainstream TV star as a host and judge on Ink Master to a working street artist under the moniker lifeafterdeath. It’s been a hell of a life for the Californian native. Here's what he's learned from it all so far...