Lena Dunham to Direct Live-Action Polly Pocket Film, Lily Collins to Star

By Beatrice Verhoeven
TheWrap
TheWrap
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lena Dunham will write and direct a live-action Polly Pocket film for Mattel, MGM and Dunham’s production company Good Thing Going, with Lily Collins set to star as Polly. The film will follow a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship. “Polly Pocket was responsible for countless...

