Synology has now officially launched their new DiskStation Manager 7 NAS data management software after over seven months of public testing. The latest release focuses on further enhancing the utilities security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration. Offering a “large step forward for Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines” to Synology customers. Synology DiskStation Manager 7 is now available to download and install on your network attached storage (NAS) and is available from the official Synology website by following the link below. DSM 7.0 is available today for Synology J, Value, and Plus series devices, and updates for all other series will be rolled out in the upcoming months says Synology.