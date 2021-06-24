STEELERS DENIED APPROVAL TO HOLD TRAINING CAMP AT SAINT VINCENT COLLEGE

After a long wait, the Steelers announced earlier this morning that they were denied approval to hold their upcoming training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Pittsburgh, like many other teams in the NFL interested in holding training camp at a different location, had to submit a plan regarding how COVID-19 protocols would be followed. The Steelers’ plan included the idea that fans would be in attendance, something that has been a main-stay at training camp since the team first started holding offseason practices in Latrobe back in 1967.