Budget Statement: For the Many- NJ Coalition

Members of the For The Many – NJ coalition issued the following statements after the Senate passed the FY 2022 state budget:. “The FY22 budget is so full of Christmas tree budget spending items that the State House dome should be covered in blinking lights. Amidst this unprecedented windfall, the proposed budget still whiffs on even making a down payment on creating a dedicated funding source for NJ Transit and ending the Clean Energy Fund raids. This is beyond a missed opportunity as transit is the backbone of our communities but now faces an uncertain funding future post-pandemic. As ridership still is severely depressed, it is even more important to get out in front of a future fiscal cliff and use state funds to finally end the capital to operating NJ Transit budget raids,” said Doug O’Malley, Director of Environment New Jersey.