Zappi Hires IBM Insights Expert Lauren Palmer to Lead Advertising Pillar

By PRWeb
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that Lauren Palmer has joined the company as senior product manager for its advertising business. An expert in designing and executing advertising research, she will be responsible for guiding Zappi’s product strategy and designing solutions that help companies make more effective ads.

