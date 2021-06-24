Cancel
Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz to star in 'The Portable Door'

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US] June 24 (ANI): Hollywood star Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz and Patrick Gibson will be heading the cast of 'The Portable Door', a new fantasy adventure film adapted from the series of novels by Patrick Holt. According to Variety, the film is currently being shot in Queensland, Australia, with...

Comments / 0

