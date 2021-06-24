New Epson BrightLink GoBoard Brings Advanced Connection and Collaboration to Classrooms as Breakthrough Software Solution
Epson BrightLink GoBoard Enhances Student Engagement with Dynamic Whiteboard Sharing. LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – June 24, 2021 – Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced a breakthrough software solution for enhanced lesson plans and student engagement – the BrightLink® GoBoard™ Wireless Collaboration and Integrated Whiteboard Solution. As a dynamic whiteboard solution, BrightLink GoBoard is equipped with a suite of collaborative features and included AirServer technology, allowing both students and teachers to share, annotate and stream mirrored content in real time. At the ISTELive 21 virtual event next week, Epson’s product manager Tom Piche will discuss the BrightLink GoBoard solution in more detail during Epson’s Solutions Snapshot sessions.www.eschoolnews.com
Comments / 0