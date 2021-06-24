Cancel
Inglewood, CA

The Forum to Reopen with Foo Fighters Concert

By Haley Bosselman
New Haven Register
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inglewood, Calif. venue is set to hold its first full-capacity show in over a year on July 17, featuring the Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl and company have been ushering in the return of live music from coast to coast. In May, they closed out SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live event, also in Inglewood. Then to celebrate the reopening of California, the band graced The Canyon, a 1,270-capacity in Agoura Hills, Calif., for a lucky audience of 600 vaccinated fans. Over in New York, the Foo Fighters kicked off Madison Square Garden’s 2021 season with a three-hour set that featured Dave Chapelle covering Radiohead’s “Creep” and homages to the Bee Gees and Freddie Mercury with performances of “You Should Be Dancing” and “Somebody to Love.” With the Golden State officially open and the entertainment capital full of artists buzzing to return to the stage, there is no doubt the Foo Fighters’ Forum opener will be an arena-rock extravaganza full of surprises.

