When we rate headphones, it's tricky to narrow things down to the best of the best, since there's an endless array of great options out there. Plus, it's impossible to review every single model on the planet. But I'll try anyway. We tend to focus on wireless headphones, and true wireless in particular -- yes, Apple's AirPods have been insanely popular over the past several years. But this list of best headphones also includes on-ear models, over-ear headphones and even some inexpensive headphones as "budget" standouts for those who don't want to drop a ton of cash to get optimal comfort and great sound.