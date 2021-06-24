3M Young Scientist Challenge Announces 2021 National Finalists and Honorable Mentions
SILVER SPRING, Md. & ST. PAUL, Minn. (Thursday, June 24, 2021) – 3M and Discovery Education today announced the top 10 finalists and four honorable mention recipients in the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge. As the nation’s premier middle school science competition, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge features outstanding innovations from young scientists that utilize the power of STEM to improve the world.www.eschoolnews.com
