Spain's bid to win the tournament for a record fourth time will go through Switzerland when the teams square off Friday in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. Spain and Germany are tied with three titles apiece, and the Germans were ousted by England in the round of 16. Spain, the world's sixth-ranked team, scored twice in extra time on Tuesday to beat Croatia 5-3. La Roja has won the title each time they have won their quarterfinal, but they face a 13th-ranked Swiss team that comes in off a massive upset of world champion France in a penalty shootout. The teams last met in an October UEFA Nations League matchup, with Spain taking a 1-0 victory.