England ended 55 years years of hurt by finally beating Germany in the knock-out stages of an international football tournament, edging the visitors 2-0 in the last 16 clash at Wembley on Tuesday evening.Raheem Sterling scored his third goal of the Euros to give his country the lead in the second half, before captain Harry Kane headed home shortly afterwards to double the scoreline.The reaction to the historic win was unsurprisingly jubilant in the British press, with many papers writing about the “dream-like” quality of the victory.While the Daily Express assured readers that “it wasn’t a dream”, the Daily Mirror’s...