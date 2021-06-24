Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Best quotes of Euro 2020 group stage

dallassun.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group stage of Euro 2020 came to an end on Wednesday, and with the last 16 starting at the weekend, AFP Sport looks at some of the best quotes from the tournament so far ahead of the knockout rounds:. "Thankfully John McGinn gave me some tips. He said: 'If...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Dejan Lovren
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Patrik Schick
Person
Alexander Isak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Afp Sport#Christian#Mma#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
The Associated Press

Messi dominates Copa America group stage with Argentina

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Lionel Messi couldn’t let a big milestone night pass without a little celebration at the Copa America. In a match in which he eclipsed Javier Mascherano as Argentina’s most capped player, Messi captained the team and scored two goals and assisted on another in beating Bolivia 4-1.
WegENT

Copa America Group Stage Sets Up Exciting Quarter Finals

The final two matchdays had some of the least hyped games but nevertheless the games proved to be exciting. All teams would play with some already having qualified but the majority of the teams still needed to confirm their spots in the quarter finals. With teams like Argentina and Chile...
Florida Statecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Florida Showdown as Barbados, Bermuda Begin Battle for Group Stage Spot

Barbados and Bermuda camps have expressed confidence heading into Friday night’s preliminary-round fixture, of taking a step closer to qualifying for a place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup – the Tridents for the first time and the Gombey Warriors for the second. Both countries have strengthened their squads ahead of...
UEFA90min.com

Champions League 2021/22: Draw, pot seedings & group stage dates

The 2021/22 Champions League campaign is underway, as clubs from all over Europe bid to succeed Chelsea at the top of the continental mountain. Thomas Tuchel's side were the surprise winners of the 2020/21 competition, narrowly overcoming Manchester City in the final after superb run through the knockout stages saw them dispose of Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid.
SoccerLas Vegas Herald

What we learned about England during the Euro 2020 group stage

England may have hardly set Group D alight at Euro 2020, but as far as Gareth Southgate and his charges were concerned, it was job done. Media and fans' expectations are always dizzyingly high around the time of a European Championship, especially for a team of England's calibre. Nevertheless, England produced three workmanlike performances to make serene progress, qualifying for the knockout stages as Group winners, accruing seven points from three games.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Complexity, Renegades among 4 to reach group stage at IEM -- Cologne

Complexity, Renegades, mousesports and Team Spirit emerged from the lower play-in bracket Wednesday to advance to the group stage at the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Season XVI -- Cologne. They joined Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Vitality, BIG and FaZe Clan, who moved on during Tuesday's action. The 16-team group...
WorldBBC

Euro 2020: Rees-Mogg quotes John Barnes football rap

The leader of the Commons has recalled a 1990 record from New Order while answering a question in Parliament. Jacob Rees-Mogg quoted some of the lines rapped by footballer John Barnes in the song World In Motion. The Conservative MP also spoke of the poet John Dryden.
NPR

The Stage Is Set For The Euro 2020 Final Between England And Italy

The stage is set for the men's Euro 2020 soccer final. Italy and England, two countries with some of the most insatiable soccer fans in the world, will face off on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. And England has not reached the final of a major tournament in 55 years - 55. Meanwhile, the Italians seem pretty near invincible - a 33-game streak without a loss. Well, we wanted to get a preview and hear how fired up fans are in both countries, so I am joined now by writer Nels Abbey in London. Hey there, Nels.
realsport101.com

Euro 2020 Final takes center stage in Showdown SBC

FIFA 21 keeps bringing new content to Ultimate Team, and this time it's in the form of a Showdown SBC only two days before England takes on Italy in the Euro 2020 Final. Players can now complete a set of challenges in order to snag England's Declan Rice or Italy's Jorginho for their Ultimate Team in FIFA 21.
SportsSB Nation

Reds Roundup: Copa America Group Stage

Fred: Fred has been a surprising but vital addition to the Brazilian squad for Copa America 2021. After another good season at Manchester United, Fred earned a call-up to the 25-man tournament squad despite his injury near the end of the club season. He’s played well for Brazil in their group games, helping to solidify a strong defensive midfield duo with Real Madrid’s Casemiro. He started in victories over Venezuela, Peru, and Colombia before resting in their final match against Ecuador. He looks set to play a big role going into the knockout stage, where Brazil hope to ride an impressive unbeaten run to the final. They face Chile in the Quarterfinals on Friday.
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal dealt blow in Andre Onana pursuit

Arsenal are believed to have suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Sun, citing Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports Ligue 1 side Lyon pipped the Gunners to the post, reaching a “personal agreement” with the 25-year-old. However, it is not a done deal, with the two clubs still needing to officially come to terms on a contract.
Absolute Chelsea

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 11 July

Five Chelsea stars could feature on Sunday at the European Championships as Italy take on England in the final at Wembley. Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri have progressed to the final with the Azzurri, while England have made their first final in 55 years. Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are all part of the Three Lions squad looking to make history on Sunday night.
hot96.com

Soccer-Italian joy, English heartbreak after Euro final penalties drama

LONDON (Reuters) – Italy inflicted heartbreak on England to win the Euro 2020 final after a penalty shoot-out at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with pundits and ex-players paying tribute afterwards to both teams. Luke Shaw gave England an early lead and Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half to...
Temple Daily Telegram

Italy defeats England in shootout for Euro championship

LONDON — Italian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on. And it just had to be because of a penalty shootout. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties Sunday after the match finished 1-1...
SportsBBC

Reaction after England suffer Euro 2020 final heartbreak

It wasn't the result we had hoped for but there is always a next time. What are the lyrics in that famous song again? "Never stopped me dreaming..." Stay across the BBC Sport website for all the latest news and reaction following yesterday's Euro 2020 finale. Not long to wait...

Comments / 0

Community Policy