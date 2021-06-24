Deficiencies addressed at WVa schools for deaf, blind

This student loan borrower got $178,000 of student loan cancellation against Navient. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. A 68-year-old student loan borrower got $178,000 of student loan debt discharged in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Maryland. Terry Randall owed more than $500,000 of student loans, including $190,000 to Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers. Despite having several degrees, Randall has been working for the past several years in a job that pays $13 an hour. According to Randall, after paying her living expenses and even working overtime, she doesn’t have enough money to pay student loans. Navient, the defendant, disagrees, and says Randall is capable of working and paying back at least some of her student loans. Randall argued to the Court that paying student loans created an undue financial hardship. So, Randall, a Chpater 7 debtor, filed an adversary proceeding (a lawsuit in bankruptcy court) to discharge her student loans under Section 523(a)(8) of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The Court ruled in Randall’s favor. Why?