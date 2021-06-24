Cancel
Health

Deficiencies addressed at WVa schools for deaf, blind

Middletown Press
 19 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials on Thursday released recommendations to address deficiencies at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, including a plan to consolidate the schools. The Department of Education released a 39-page report following an on-site review at the schools in Romney. The schools...

