Britain and Russia have once again clashed over an incident last week in the Black Sea as a British warship passed by Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014. President Vladimir Putin reiterated during his annual call-in show on June 30 that one of Russia's warships fired warning shots and that a warplane dropped bombs in the path of Britain's HMS Defender to force it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.