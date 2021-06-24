Cancel
Does American Society Encourage Selfishness?

Cover picture for the articleAmerican social institutions (like economics, family relations, and healthcare) support a private, even selfish vision of life. Our capitalist economy, which encourages private wealth development and management, is fundamental to this vision. In other institutions too, people focus on their own placement and self-functioning, sometimes at a a cost to...

PoliticsBoston Herald

Lowry: American Revolution doesn’t deserve the hate

It’s been a hard time for the American Revolution. It’s been smeared by The New York Times 1619 project as a fight to preserve slavery. Juneteenth, a worthy event in its own right, is considered by some as a candidate to replace July 4, marking a supposedly more palatable and less flawed Independence Day.
EducationSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Black Americans must overcome negative self-concepts to succeed

The first time I asked myself that question, I had just been told that I was “acting white” because I read comic books and listened to Jazz rather than playing football and listening to rap like the rest of my Black peers. The idea of “acting white” has plenty of...
CharitiesMySanAntonio

The American Council of Learned Societies Names 41 Leading Edge Fellows

Program Will Partner Recent Humanities PhDs with Nonprofit Organizations to Advance Social Justice Initiatives. The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to name 41 new Leading Edge Fellows, a major expansion of this publicly engaged humanities initiative made possible by a $3.6 million grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Homelesspsychologytoday.com

The Selfish Response to COVID from the Scientific Community

Our response to Covid has ignored class, race, and politics. Mental health and outreach efforts to limit the pandemic have done little to reach those hard to reach or convince. We must end our two-coast approach to mental health and social epidemiology. You are probably used to hearing that the...
ReligionMedical News Today

Did US adults act on faith or science as COVID-19 struck?

Social scientists at the University of Arizona explored faith- and science-based perspectives and their relation to self-protective behaviors and concerns regarding COVID-19. A new study suggests that adults in the United States had more confidence in scientific information than religious belief during the pandemic’s early stages. These findings, published in...
Societypsychologytoday.com

Power Differentials Are Our Obstacle to Community Well-Being

Differential power dynamics could represent our most pernicious obstacle to enhancing community well-being. We all share responsibility for ensuring liberatory rights to everyone. We have the capacity to establish a global culture of healing and well-being. We are familiar with calls to defund the police, as well as other discussions...
YogaNorwalk Hour

Mindfulness meditation can make some Americans more selfish and less generous

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content. (THE CONVERSATION) When Japanese chef Yoshihiro Murata travels, he brings water with him from Japan. He says this is the only way to make truly authentic dashi, the flavorful broth essential to Japanese cuisine. There’s science to back him up: water in Japan is notably softer – which means it has fewer dissolved minerals – than in many other parts of the world. So when Americas enjoy Japanese food, they arguably aren’t getting quite the real thing.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Different View of Wellness

Colonial psychology considers wellness with an individual focus. Indigenous psychology starts with relation to Creation, or nature. Instead of "I think, therefore I am," Indigenous Peoples around the world are more likely to believe “we are, therefore we share.”. Whereas colonial psychology focuses on material well-being, Indigenous psychology emphasizes spirituality...
Philadelphia, PAPine Tree

Major Discovery of Rare Declaration of Independence at the American Philosophical Society

Philadelphia, PA…The Declaration of Independence is an iconic document, famous for the signers’ distinctive signatures and the bold heading that begins “IN CONGRESS. July 4, 1776.” But as any visitor who has seen the original Declaration at the National Archives knows, the original is badly faded and looks quite different from the version that is reprinted in books, featured in television and movies, and offered for sale in any number of gift shops. Those much more legible versions are descended from an engraving created by William J. Stone in the 1820s. Copies printed from Stone’s original copper plate are rare, and an analysis by the American Philosophical Society’s Head of Conservation Anne Downey uncovered a hidden treasure in the Library’s collection—a particularly rare paper copy of William J. Stone’s official engraving of the Declaration of Independence, making it only the eighth known copy in existence. Archival research demonstrates the APS copy was a donation from Secretary of State Daniel Webster’s personal collection in 1842.
Societypsychologytoday.com

Compassionate Leadership

Compassion can be seen as a four-step process: awareness, connection, empathy, and action. The element of action is what takes compassion beyond feelings of empathy or concern. Self-compassion is the starting point for compassionate leadership. Research shows that there is no tension between compassionate leadership and results. Through research into...
Societypsychologytoday.com

5 Hidden Workplace Biases Beyond Race and Gender

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training helps build awareness of discriminatory workplace practices, including subtle forms of bias. Many forms of perceptional bias are just as harmful as those against someone's skin color or gender. Perceptional bias against an employee can include assumptions of competence based on things like their...
AdvocacyStamford Advocate

The American Council of Learned Societies Announces the 2021 Fellows and Grantees of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Program in Buddhist Studies

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is proud to announce the 2021 awardees of The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Program in Buddhist Studies. Twenty-five scholars and one university join eight previous cohorts of awardees in a robust international network in Buddhist studies supported by the Foundation and administered by ACLS.
Collegesosu.edu

Tamar Chute to be Inducted as Fellow of the Society of American Archivists

Tamar Chute, university archivist and head of archives at The Ohio State University, will be inducted as a Fellow of the Society of American Archivists (SAA) on August 4 during a virtual ceremony at the SAA Annual Meeting. The distinction of Fellow is the highest honor bestowed on individuals by SAA and is awarded for outstanding contributions to the archives profession.

