Does American Society Encourage Selfishness?

Philadelphia, PA…The Declaration of Independence is an iconic document, famous for the signers’ distinctive signatures and the bold heading that begins “IN CONGRESS. July 4, 1776.” But as any visitor who has seen the original Declaration at the National Archives knows, the original is badly faded and looks quite different from the version that is reprinted in books, featured in television and movies, and offered for sale in any number of gift shops. Those much more legible versions are descended from an engraving created by William J. Stone in the 1820s. Copies printed from Stone’s original copper plate are rare, and an analysis by the American Philosophical Society’s Head of Conservation Anne Downey uncovered a hidden treasure in the Library’s collection—a particularly rare paper copy of William J. Stone’s official engraving of the Declaration of Independence, making it only the eighth known copy in existence. Archival research demonstrates the APS copy was a donation from Secretary of State Daniel Webster’s personal collection in 1842.