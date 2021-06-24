‘An American Mosaic’: A Classical COVID Tribute

Her narration tells of sisters Ziggy (Sadie Sink) and Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd), two opposites that barely get along. Ziggy’s the more rebellious and angrier one of the pair, and older sister Cindy reformed her previous rebellious streak to play it straight in hopes of one day leaving Shadyside. These sisters provide the emotional through-line of Part 2, both in their fractured relationship and their friendships and budding romances. That helps when Part 2 kicks off with a similar formula established in Part 1. The flies buzz around the cursed one doomed to become a killing machine, with the campers none the wiser. Then the slaying begins, and Netflix again flexes its music budget with an endless array of classic jams.