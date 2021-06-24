Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Terra Dotta Launches AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards with Safety Ratings and Notifications

By PRWeb
SFGate
 19 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Expanding its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced its new AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards -- powered by GeoSure® hyper-local, personalized and inclusive safety scores and notifications.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Global Education#Big Data#Terra Dotta Launches#Chapel Hill#Prweb#Alerttraveler#Neighborhood Scorecards#Gps#Scorecard#Geosafescores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Related
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Premium Mortgage Corporation Launches Neighborhood Vitality Program For Underserved Communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a lender that prides itself on innovation, technology, and inclusiveness, Premium Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the deployment of its "Neighborhood Vitality" program; a strategy it believes will help underserved communities in upstate New York. Premium Mortgage Corporation—who already provides more loans to minorities in Buffalo than every other non-bank lender—has established a special financing fund of a minimum of $500,000 to further incentivize the purchase of homes in historically disadvantaged communities. Moreover, these monies will be advertised and dispersed through Premium Mortgage Corporation's unique proprietary software that will identify properties in underserved communities for which the incentive is available, and advertise the incentive to real estate agents and consumers in a manner that will encourage the purchase of real estate in these targeted communities.
Austin, TXfox5ny.com

Tesla launches initiative to build first solar neighborhood in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tesla Energy, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and Dacra announced in a press release Friday a new initiative to bring a large-scale sustainable neighborhood to Austin. The initiative, provisionally named SunHouse at Easton Park, will be the first Tesla Solar neighborhood and the nation’s most sustainable residential community.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Former RTD buses abandoned on city street in Central Park neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Regional Transportation District buses— abandoned on a Denver street— are raising eyebrows in the Central Park neighborhood. Those who work near Uinta Street and East 36th Avenue said the first of two buses showed up about a month ago. Uinta Street is effectively being used as a storage lot across from the Sprouts Farmers Market parking lot.
Memphis, TNlocalmemphis.com

The City of Memphis launches to new plan to get Spanish-speaking communities vaccinated, brings pop-up vaccination clinics to neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Misinformation and the fear of government agencies at vaccination clinics are issues the City of Memphis said it's seeing in the Spanish-speaking community during its door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine campaign called Our Best Shot. Elizabeth Wooten, field director for the campaign said the city is trying to make these communities feel safe by bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to Spanish and immigrant neighborhoods.
Norwalk, CTMiddletown Press

Data shows vaccine rates vary widely across Norwalk neighborhoods

NORWALK — The percentages of vaccinated Norwalk residents differ vastly across its neighborhoods, according to city data. Graphics depicting vaccination rates by census tract, or neighborhood, for Norwalk were included in Mayor Harry Rilling’s weekly coronavirus update released Friday. One of the four graphics showed the average vaccination rates for each neighborhood, while the other three showed the average rates for residents by age group.
TechnologySFGate

Clovity Announces IoT-as-a-Service Solutions for Smart Schools, Campuses, Cities, & Buildings in the US & Its Surrounding Territories

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.
Florida StatePosted by
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

Lot 26 Terra Lane

Build your dream home on this beautiful corner lot locates in Oakwood North, a quiet, scenic neighborhood just minutes to Longview. Listing provided courtesy of Noon And Associates. © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
TechnologyCIO

Driving Automation via Cross-Company Collaboration

In an earlier post, we pointed out that scaling automations across an enterprise requires close coordination and collaboration between an organization’s IT, operations, and business units. One recent study by Forrester Research, however, indicated that fewer than 20% of organizations regularly assessed the alignment among all these units as it related to their automation initiatives. The study also found that more than three-quarters of the organizations surveyed didn’t have an automation center of excellence (CoE).
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
Googletowardsdatascience.com

Data as a product vs data products. What are the differences?

Understand with examples the similarities and differences between a “data product” and “data as a product”. Since the publication of the data mesh introductory article by Zhamak Dehghani, there has been a lot of discussion around the definition of what is a “data product” in and outside of the data mesh context.
Agriculturewestfieldvoice.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2021 Industry Chain structure, Market Competition, SWOT Analysis Report by 2025| IBM, Deere & Company, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Microsoft, The Climate Corporation, Granular, Prospera

The industry study involves the thorough analysis of all the major investments being made in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market worldwide. Furthermore, the report is a thorough guide to get a detailed knowledge of the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market. The research includes the detailed study of all the growth propelling and restraining aspects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market. Numerous development strategies and policies being adopted by the entities in this market industry across the globe are studied in detail in the industry analysis report.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Turn Big Data into a Big Success: 5 Tips for Effective Big Data Analytics

Considering the pace at which data is being used across the globe, definitely yes!. Let's see some crazy stats. Do you know that Netflix saves $1 billion per year on customer retention only by utilizing big data? Or that Google gets 1.2 trillion searches every year, with more than 40,000 search queries every second! There’s more, among all the google searches. 15% of those are new and are never typed before, leading to the fact that a new set of data is generated continuously.
San Francisco, CAu.today

ODSC West 2021 to Become the Largest Hybrid Data Science and Machine Learning Conference this November 16-18

BOSTON - July 9, 2021 - ODSC West 2021, the latest in the largest machine learning conference series for learning applied data science, will return to its in-person format for the first time in almost two years this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is expected to bring in 2000 people together across all three days. ODSC West 2021 will offer more than 200 training sessions and workshops led by the best industry experts in data science and thought leaders from top companies striving to advance the state of the art.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 – Avotus, Tangoe, Pomeroy (Getronics), Valicom, WidePoint Corporation, etc

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry analysis included the latest data on revenue numbers, product information and earnings of the major firms. The data includes a breakdown of earnings for the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) international marketplace and a forecast for exactly that same period. This report also includes the most important business strategies that have been identified by the key players in the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) marketplace. The report also highlights the risks and strengths of key competitors in the global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market. The market’s vital information is provided by the study on Worldwide Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Market 2021. This report covers all the current facts about Telecom Expense Management (TEM) marketplace, which is crucial in helping to foster this market. A comprehensive assessment of the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) marketplace’s dynamic background is provided at the end of the research.

Comments / 0

Community Policy