It is important to attend to patterns in relationships. Sustaining friendships requires a set of skills. There are times when you should consider ending friendships. I am 19 year old girl and am going into my sophomore year of college. I love my classes and I love my school. I continue to notice though that I lose friends over and over again. I make friends easily. When I was a sophomore in high school my friend group dropped me. I made a few new friends but never learned why my original friend group since the 6th grade dropped me. This happened to me again during my first year of college. I made a great group of friends and. then at the beginning of February they stopped asking me to do things with them. This makes me so upset and nervous. I'm not sure what to do and I am tired of getting dumped and having to look for new friends. I tried speaking to my mother about this and she really got me mad. She said that this is obviously my fault and that I must be doing something wrong. My mother, as you can tell, is not the most sensitive person in the world. Please help me.