The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will meet on July 8-9 to hear from the public about congressional and state legislative criteria the commissioners will use to create district lines. After taking comments, the commission will adopt its criteria in a work session. In addition, the commissioners will discuss and take public comments on the Census data delivery, the timelines for completing redistricting, reallocation of prisoners, and draft guidelines for maps submitted to the commission by the public.