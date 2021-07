For the second consecutive XCO World Cup, Mathias Flückiger (Thomus RN Swiss Bike) completed a perfect weekend of racing in Les Gets, France, winning the Short Track (XCC) on Friday and then the XCO on Sunday. Ondrej Cink (Kross Orlen) finished second to Flückiger in both races for the second consecutive World Cup, while world champion Jordan Sarrou (Specialized) gave the French fans something to cheer about with his third place. Tom Pidcock (Ines Grenedier), back for his first race after breaking his collarbone, was not a factor, appearing to have crashed in the opening lap by his ripped shorts, and then sliding well back before withdrawing from the race.