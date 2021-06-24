Cancel
Marquette, MI

The Local Spin with Marty Gray (Interview & Performance)

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of The Local Spin, we welcome Marty Gray, musician who currently resides in Ann Arbor, MI, but is originally from Marquette. He's released his own music since his 2017 debut album Eyeful, and returns with a new album called The Regular (a concept album of sorts), inspired by a night listening to a stranger unload all of his world-weary troubles. Our discussion ranges from Marty's roots and formative experiences in Marquette, his musical background of choir, band, opera and punk drumming, along with the story of how a night of karaoke at Marquette-staple Flanigan's turned into the experience that formed the album. Join us for a video interview and solo performance with Marty Gray, recorded in his home studio!

