‘ValPAWraiso Dog Park’ to Host Ribbon Cutting and Celebration
In Valparaiso, the ValPAWraiso Dog Park, which opened a little over a year ago, is hosting a Ribbon Cutting and Celebration Friday, June 25th, 4:30-7pm, an event not being held until now due to the pandemic. A post at the Valpo Parks Facebook page says their team has patiently waited for the perfect time that they could all gather safely. The over two-acre park is on Campbell Street just north of Vale Park Road. Here is a link for more information from Valpo Parks.indiana105.com
