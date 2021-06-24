NFL Combine Will Change Locations.... Eventually
The NFL sent out a memo to teams announcing that the NFL Scouting Combine is on the move! Well, starting in 2023 at least. The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league’s focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.www.battleredblog.com
Comments / 0