See Spider-Man Meet The Pope At The Vatican In Real Life

By Faith McKay
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 19 days ago
Matteo Villardita has been helping bring joy to children’s hospitals for years. The 28-year-old Italian has now asked Pope Francis to help him do the same with the power of prayer. This is an incredibly sweet story, that shines more light on what this young Spider-Man has been up to, throughout the pandemic, and now. It also goes to show how powerful stories can be, both to children, people wearing Spider-Man masks, and the pope himself.

