See Spider-Man Meet The Pope At The Vatican In Real Life

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is expected to return to the Vatican “as soon as possible,” following intestinal surgery earlier this month. The Vatican didn’t provide a target date in its daily medical update, repeating that the 84-year-old pope was continuing his planned course of treatment and rehabilitation. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the weekend, but said he would extend his stay to continue his planned treatment.