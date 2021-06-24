Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida's College Intellectual Diversity Survey Is Good, Actually

By Scott Shackford
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The culture-warring between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and progressive educators reached a new level this week as the governor signed a bill to evaluate "intellectual diversity" at public colleges. Or did it?. Certainly that's what this story in the Tampa Bay Times suggests. The Washington Post also presents it...

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Estero, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jonathan Adler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Classrooms#Intellectual Freedom#Race#Republican#The Tampa Bay Times#The Washington Post#Critical Race Theory#The Board Of Education#Supreme Court#The Volokh Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Florida needs more science teachers: Education agency shows shortfalls in three major science subjects

Quality Journalism for Critical Times School districts may struggle to find science teachers in the upcoming year, a Department of Education report shows. Three different science fields for K-12 education have been identified as areas of “critical teacher shortage” for the 2021-22 school year, the report says. That means Florida is in critical need of general science teachers, physical science […] The post Florida needs more science teachers: Education agency shows shortfalls in three major science subjects appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CollegesWMNF

College ideology survey is “frightening,” “devastating”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last month signed into law a bill that would require state universities to conduct an annual assessment of “viewpoint diversity” by surveying students and faculty. Ray Arusenault, emeritus professor of American history and civil rights at USF St. Pete and chair of the Pinellas Chapter of...
Collegesmainstreet-nashville.com

Opinion: College 'indoctrination'? Take the survey

Gov. Ron DeSantis has just signed into law a bill purporting to fight ideological “indoctrination” on Florida’s public campuses. That raises a couple of key questions. Why does the government believe its universities are hotbeds of radical thought? And where exactly is the Berkeley of the Sunshine State?. The new...
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: Florida’s college survey law is short on details, long on partisan politics

There is nothing more essential to the college experience than the free exchange of ideas. Diversity of opinion is critical; it strengthens the learning and research experience while expanding public support for higher education. But a new state law requiring Florida’s colleges and universities to assess their “viewpoint diversity” could open a new front in America’s culture wars. University administrators and state officials need to proceed carefully to avoid harming these valuable institutions.
Florida StateWashington Post

Let’s celebrate Florida’s critical race theory student survey

I rejoiced at Florida’s decision to survey college students to see if they have been corrupted by critical race theory being taught on their campuses. Some people criticized the initiative, but I think it can only enrich the debate. I hope it spreads to other states. The Florida law that...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Education Bill Is An Attempt To Ensure Intellectual Freedom On College Campuses. Could One Provision Make The Whole Thing Backfire?

Florida’s recent education bill was met with instant praise and criticism, with supporters alleging that it was necessary in defending First Amendment rights and opponents insisting that it was potentially dangerous. Many of the comments on both sides, however, exaggerated or diminished its central tenant. According to its text, it...
Florida Statephilosophynews.com

Florida’s “Viewpoint Diversity” Law: Recording Classes

In the face of many real problems, the Republican legislature of my adopted state of Florida has been busy passing laws to address fictional problems and undermining democracy. HB 233, the “Viewpoint Diversity” bill, was recently signed by Governor DeSantis. As noted in an earlier essay, when the Republicans were asked for examples of the problems the bill was supposed to address, they could only refer vaguely to some parents being worried about things that might happen because the Republicans had been scaring them about things that have not happened. This is, of course, the best possible justification for expanding the coercive power of the state. I am a member of the United Faculty of Florida, a union for faculty. As would be expected, Florida Republicans do not like this union anymore than they like other unions: their ideal seems to be that employees should face off against institutions and businesses as isolated individuals. The obvious problem for the employee is that engaging with an employer as an individual is rather like a single person trying to play football against a full team: they are going to get crushed. I do, of course, admit the obvious: unions can have problems. But pointing to things unions have done wrong no more proves that unions are inherently bad than pointing to things employers have done wrong proves that employers are inherently bad. As would be expected, the UFF sent an email to its members informing us of the law and making recommendations on how to teach in the climate created by it. One provision of the law is that students can record lectures without notice and without consent; although there are some limits on how these recordings can be used. As is so often the case with Republican laws, this seems to have already been allowed by existing law. In Florida, it is a crime to record a person without their consent. The exception is for in-person communication when all the parties do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy. An. . .
Educationupressonline.com

DeSantis’ ‘intellectual diversity’ bill goes into effect today

On June 22, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new ‘intellectual diversity’ bill (SB 264) which goes into effect today, marking a new era of political representation on campus. The bill requires public colleges and universities to survey members of their community about their political beliefs. DeSantis expressed that the motivation...
CollegesFairfield Sun Times

Students Should be Taught to Embrace Viewpoint Diversity in College AND High School

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed two education bills into law that contradict each other. One bill supports viewpoint diversity, and the other does not. House Bill 233 requires "state colleges and universities to conduct annual assessments of the viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom at their institutions to ensure that Florida's postsecondary students will be shown diverse ideas and opinions, including those that they may disagree with or find uncomfortable."
Florida Statestpetecatalyst.com

Embarc Collective opens survey on Florida’s entrepreneurship community

Embarc Collective has released its "State of Florida Entrepreneurship Survey." The annual survey is to gauge what the local startup ecosystem is and the current needs. Those who are entrepreneurs or aspire to be can take the survey here. The survey responses will be kept confidential and demographic information will only be used in aggregate.
Virginia Statebaconsrebellion.com

UVa Offers Social Warrior Lesson Plans to Virginia Kindergarten Teachers

In case anyone thinks the left ever rests, the University of Virginia ed school has struck another blow to educate children as social warriors through its ”Educating for Democracy” project. “Democracy is not a spectator sport; it requires our participation, and this participation must be oriented toward justice. To create...
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Strongly Defends Marijuana Legalization

“The Federal Government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana. This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary. [...] If the Government is now content to allow States to act ‘as laboratories’ ‘and try novel social and economic experiments,’ then it might no longer have authority to intrude on ‘the States’ core police powers to define criminal law and to protect the health, safety and welfare of their citizens.’ A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government’s piecemeal approach.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy