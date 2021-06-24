Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Duval, Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Columbia; Duval; Nassau The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Baker County in northeastern Florida Southwestern Duval County in northeastern Florida Southwestern Nassau County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Columbia County in northern Florida South Central Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 306 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Olustee, Maxville, Bryceville, Watertown and Baldwin. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.