Parents of conjoined twins' heartbreaking dilemma as splitting girls 'risks everything'

Dedicated mum Chelsea Torres is busy sewing another bespoke outfit for her three-year-old twins Callie and Carter.

“Nowhere makes clothes for conjoined twins,” sighs the mum of four.

The bubbly little girls should be toddling around by now, but they are joined together at the sternum and share vital organs, each with only one leg. Despite this, their individual personalities shine through.

“Callie is very sassy and bossy, she is the household drama queen,” laughs their 26-year-old dad Nick, from Idaho, America. “And then Carter, she’s just a goofball.

“It’s really nice to see them get along with what I think are very polar identities.”

At the moment, the girls are happy and healthy, enjoying playing with their big brother Jaysin and baby brother Mykah, and laughing as their mum takes them swimming - their favourite activity, but the clock is ticking for them to be separated before they are too old.

An ITV documentary, to be screened next week, follows the impossible dilemma of the Torres family as they decide whether to keep Callie and Carter together, or risk everything by giving them a chance to be apart.

Surgery would mean sharing the small intestine, kidneys and reproductive organs and being left with one leg each, and the risk of not surviving the operation. “One of them dying or both of them dying is my biggest fear,” says 27-year-old Chelsea.

Until now, Chelsea has always maintained that she would never separate them, as they are thriving as they are.

But as they approach their fourth birthday, the recommended upper age limit for surgery, they have just months to make the biggest decision of their lives.

Nick says: “It would give them a sense of individuality, but thinking about separating Callie and Carter will always scare me.”

Chelsea worries: “How are Callie and Carter going to get a job? What are they going to be able to do? The dating aspect – if some boy, two boys are going to want to be in that relationship?”

She adds: “They’ve always been healthy but I wonder when our luck is going to run out. Sometimes Callie will eat something and Carter will start puking. They are not conjoined in the stomach so we don’t know why that’s happening.

“They are trying to walk, but it’s harder for them. They are pretty aware that they’re different from other kids. A lot of people ask them, ‘Why are you stuck together?’”

Chelsea and Nick discovered they were expecting conjoined twins at her eight-week scan.

Nick says: “Mentally we weren’t prepared, we were extremely stressed out.”

Chelsea adds: “Then all of a sudden you’re at the hospital ready to give birth to your babies that are supposed to die within 24 hours.

“I was prepared to bury my children the day that they were born. And then they don’t die. It was kind of a shock seeing them together, but I fell in love when I first saw them.”

To help them make their decision, cameras follow the family as they head on an emotional journey to meet other conjoined twins and their parents.

A random occurrence that only affects 1 in 200,000 births, most conjoined twins don’t survive infancy and there are only 12 sets of adult conjoined twins in the world.

One of these sets is Carmen and Lupita Andrade, aged 20, from Connecticut, who couldn’t be separated. They are studying at vet college and Carmen even has a driving licence, but they have ongoing health issues.

Carmen says: “We’ve had adults literally ask us, ‘Oh my god, are you guys aliens? Are you sick in the head or something? I don’t know what’s wrong with you but okay.’ Yeah, we’re different. We’re not like one person with two heads.”

For Chelsea and Nick, it’s a glimpse into the future for their daughters, as they weigh up what would give them the best life.

The Torres family also travels to California to meet Art and Aida Sandoval, who decided to separate Erica and Eva, now aged six, to give them independence.

It was a 17-hour operation, leaving each girl with a colostomy bag and needing a prosthetic leg.

But Aida says: “It’s amazing how their personalities actually flourished when they were separated.

“All I knew is that I wanted to give both of them that chance to have an individual life. I carried Erica over to Eva’s bed. When they saw each other some nurses actually heard the heart rate machine just go up.

“That moment, it was like, ‘This is it, we did it.’ It was very emotional to see two little girls when they went in as one. It was like giving birth again.

“I want to show Chelsea and Nick that there’s life after being separated. They should give their daughters that opportunity to be two little individuals.”

In emotional scenes, to be shown in the film, narrated by Sheridan Smith, the families meet for a “life changing day”.

“Seeing Eva and Erica walking around, it just makes me realise that things can happen even if they only have one leg,” says Chelsea, who worries her twins will resent her when they are older if they don’t separate them.

She adds: “This might open up our minds to separating Callie and Carter.”

Nick agrees: “It was an eye opener. It was nice seeing how happy they were.”

The couple will go on to find out about other sets of conjoined twins before making their decision, including the likes of Krista and Tatiana Hogan, from Canada, who share so much of their brains they can see out of each other’s eyes and feel each other’s sensory inputs.

Meanwhile in London, cameras follow top surgeons at Great Ormond Street Hospital - one of the very few hospitals in the world with the skill to separate conjoined twins.

Craniofacial surgeon Professor David Dunaway and Paediatric Neurosurgeon Mr Owase Jeelani and their team are planning four complex and risky operations over two months to separate 17-month-old twins Yigit and Derman Evrensel, from Turkey, who are joined at the head.

Their mum Fatma says: “I cried after I gave birth. I didn’t see them that day. I didn’t have the heart. But after a while you learn to adapt.”

Fatma and their dad Omer did not believe separation was possible, but then they met Mr Jeelani while he was on a family holiday in Turkey who offered them the miracle op.

The charity Gemini Untwined helped the family to pay for the million pound treatment at GOSH, which will involve surgeons dividing blood vessels in the brains without causing trauma or damage.

Prof Dunaway says: “We’re pushing at the forefront of what is doable, the risks are very significant.”

Over the last 15 years the surgeons have successfully separated three sets of craniopagus twins. These are the rarest type of conjoined twins – only 5% are linked in this way.

Mr Jeelani says: “I think it must be a near impossible decision for a parent, whether to undergo surgery with the risk of losing one or both children or having one or both children damaged because of the surgical process.”

As the family prepares for the most complex operation in the world, Fatma says: “I feel a bit sad, a bit happy. I’m afraid that they might not survive the operation.”

Omer adds: “Heading to the theatre was a range of emotions ranging from great hope to terrible fear.”

There is relief and elation when the operation is a success, meaning the little boys can go on to lead happy, separate lives...