Thursday June 24, 2021

As we reported on Wednesday, things are wrapping up for the Great Basin team on the Pack Creek Fire. With 73 percent of the fire contained, the team will hand leadership back to the Manti-La Sal National Forest on Friday. In our final update with fire information officer Nick Howell, we get the latest on what resources and crews will remain. Plus, our partners at KHOL report on how climate change is affecting wildflowers and consequently the birds, butterflies and bears that rely on them for food.