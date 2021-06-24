Cancel
Carlisle takes over Pacers for 2nd time after leaving Mavs

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Rick Carlisle is coming back to Indiana to coach the Pacers are deciding his time leading Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was over. Carlisle has confirmed he has agreed to return to the club he coached for four seasons from 2003-07. He led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals his first season. The 61-year-old Carlisle decided to leave the Mavericks last week, a day after general manager Donnie Nelson left the club. Carlisle’s first head coaching job was with Detroit in 2001.

