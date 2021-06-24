Drought: Here’s the list of new water conservation rules for San Jose and surrounding communities

On Wednesday, the San Jose Water Company announced new water restrictions aimed at conserving water during the drought. The company, based in San Jose, serves 1 million people who live in San Jose, Campbell, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Monte Sereno, parts of Cupertino and Redwood Estates. It said the new rules, the first of their kind since California’s last drought ended in 2017, take effect immediately, and apply to all residential and business customers in its service area.