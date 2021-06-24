Could Fireworks Shortage Affect Hudson Valley July 4th Celebrations?

The Hudson Valley is home to one of the best bottled barbecue sauces in the country according to the Food Network. Summer entertaining is all about having fun. Sometimes, even for the culinary wizards at the Food Network, making your own barbecue sauce is just too much of a hassle. Apparently, there's no shame in grabbing a bottle of some really good sauce and slathering it on your own creations. I mean, I never was ashamed at doing this, but I'm no Bobby Flay either.