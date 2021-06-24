Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Could Fireworks Shortage Affect Hudson Valley July 4th Celebrations?

By Smitty
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The largest fireworks retailer in the country is urging people to be prepared for a possible fireworks shortage for the second year in a row. Here we are just a couple of weeks away from the July 4th celebrations, and the largest fireworks supplier in the country is saying that there could be a shortage. Fireworks sales skyrocketed during the pandemic as all major celebrations were canceled and people decided to put on their own display.

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Phantom Fireworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

How Severe Post-Pandemic Shortages Are Harming Hudson Valley Businesses

It wasn’t easy dealing with a global pandemic, but we’re finally reaching the light at the end of that long tunnel. Masks are coming off, people are getting vaccinated, and everything is open again. Well, almost everything. There are severe post pandemic shortages here in the Hudson Valley that are affecting towns, businesses, and individuals.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Cuomo: Hudson Valley Among ‘Most Magnificent Places On Globe’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes everyone will soon learn how "magnificent" the Hudson Valley really is. On Friday, Gov. Cuomo was in the Hudson Valley to make a surprise announcement at LEGOLAND New York. Cuomo announced the opening of the final land to open at the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen, the first new major theme park in the Northeast in more than four decades.
Beacon, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Innovative Beverage Company with a ‘Mischievous’ Spin Set to Open in Beacon, NY

An innovative new beverage company is introducing the Hudson Valley to cocktails in a can. Liquid Fables is getting ready to open its doors to the public and unleash its canned cocktails on the Hudson Valley. Owner Matt Green has been in the beer industry for a decade but found his true calling the minute he tried his first canned cocktail. He says that ever since that first sip he's been seeking out different cans on his travels and tinkering at home with his own creations.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s First Champagne Bar to Open This Month

The Hudson Valley's very first champagne bar will be making its debut at the end of July. Vanessa Goodwin worked for Aroma Osteria in Wappingers before moving to New Jersey and working in New York City. It was there that she fell in love with fine dining. The certified sommelier is opening Coupe Champagne Bar, and from the looks of it, the place is like nothing the Hudson Valley has ever seen before.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Busy Hudson Valley Shoprite To Close; Customers Shocked, Saddened

A busy Hudson Valley Shoprite supermarket will close its doors for good and will not be moving to a new location. The news has sent shockwaves through social media, with loyal customers wondering where they will go food shopping now that their favorite supermarket is shutting down. The Hudson Valley has many shopping choices but for some, the convenience of shopping near their home or work is a major consideration.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Movie Filming in Hudson Valley Looking to Cast Children Actors

The film will be shooting in September. With more and more film companies picking the Hudson Valley as their backdrop for filming, the opportunities for actors in the area have increased significantly. Some people have started to call the Hudson Valley, "Hollywood on the Hudson" and that's nothing but good news for us.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Tornado Warning Issued For Parts of Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley residents are told to seek shelter as a tornado warning was just issued for parts of the region. On Monday the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southcentral Orange County and Rockland County in New York as well as Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey, and northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Celebration of Life Fundraiser to Honor Beloved Hudson Valley Stage Manager

Last month the Hudson Valley and the local music industry was shocked by the sudden death of beloved stage manager Bob Morf. Bob had worked as stage manager of the Chance Theater, the Mid Hudson Civic Center, and countless other venues in the Hudson Valley and beyond for decades. Bob was one of those guys that had been around forever, and somehow you just figured he always would be.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Help is needed in finding 40 missing children from across the Hudson Valley. Take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children. If you see any of these missing people please call 911 or the police. all of the information is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Food Network Names Hudson Valley-Made BBQ Sauce as Favorite

The Hudson Valley is home to one of the best bottled barbecue sauces in the country according to the Food Network. Summer entertaining is all about having fun. Sometimes, even for the culinary wizards at the Food Network, making your own barbecue sauce is just too much of a hassle. Apparently, there's no shame in grabbing a bottle of some really good sauce and slathering it on your own creations. I mean, I never was ashamed at doing this, but I'm no Bobby Flay either.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Officials React to Alarming COVID Number

COVID cases are increasing again, at a rate not seen in months. On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the percent of positive COVID tests in the last 24 hours is above 1 percent for the first time in months. 1.02 percent of tests came back positive, which marks the first time the number has been above one percent since around May 20, officials say.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

A Hauntingly Fun Summer Tradition Returns to Ulster County for July

Back by popular demand and selling out fast Boos and Brews, the Huguenot Street summer tradition has returned for July. Boos and Brews is back for 2021. Imagine grabbing your friends for a night of history, haunts and refreshing beer and hard cider. The Huguenot Street Boos and Brews tours have become one of the best ways to learn about the legendary and sometimes sinister history of this historic neighborhood in the Village of New Paltz. Not to mention learning Hudson Valley history can be a lot more fun if it is also served with a delicious beverage as you enjoy a guided tour with friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy