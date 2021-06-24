Could Fireworks Shortage Affect Hudson Valley July 4th Celebrations?
The largest fireworks retailer in the country is urging people to be prepared for a possible fireworks shortage for the second year in a row. Here we are just a couple of weeks away from the July 4th celebrations, and the largest fireworks supplier in the country is saying that there could be a shortage. Fireworks sales skyrocketed during the pandemic as all major celebrations were canceled and people decided to put on their own display.wpdh.com
