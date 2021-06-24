Cancel
TV Series

Netflix renews The Upshaws for Season 2

The sitcom starring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields will return for an expanded 16-episode second season that will be split in two halves. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes.

Primetimer

Primetimer

