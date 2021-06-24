Associates At This Biglaw Firm Won’t Be Taking A Bath When It Comes To Compensation
Biglaw firms come in all shapes and sizes, and even the smaller ones are quickly adopting the DPW’s money moves when it comes to associate compensation. Brown Rudnick — a firm with just over 200 attorneys that brought home $$216,367,000 gross revenue in 2020, landing it at No. 144 in the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — will be paying out salaries on the new Davis Polk scale for associates at all of its U.S. offices. Here’s what that looks like at the firm:abovethelaw.com
Comments / 0