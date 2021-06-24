Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Associates At This Biglaw Firm Won’t Be Taking A Bath When It Comes To Compensation

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiglaw firms come in all shapes and sizes, and even the smaller ones are quickly adopting the DPW’s money moves when it comes to associate compensation. Brown Rudnick — a firm with just over 200 attorneys that brought home $$216,367,000 gross revenue in 2020, landing it at No. 144 in the most recent Am Law 100 ranking — will be paying out salaries on the new Davis Polk scale for associates at all of its U.S. offices. Here’s what that looks like at the firm:

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biglaw#Compensation#Linkedin#Summer Associates#Atl#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Austin, TXwealthmanagement.com

Kestra Firms to Pay $10M for Failing to Disclose Compensation

Kestra Advisory Services and Kestra Private Wealth Services, two investment advisors under the parent company Kestra Financial, will pay more than $10 million in fines after settling charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission. According to two SEC orders filed on Friday, the Austin, Texas–based advisory firms (with cumulatively more...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Gets To The Business Of Raises AND High Biller Bonuses

Good times are back for folks at Winston & Strawn! After what could be characterized as a bumpy 2020 (and really, whose 2020 wasn’t — at least at times — shit) the firm’s back to handing out the big bucks to associates. Back in September of 2020, we reported that...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Top 50 Biglaw Firm Matches DPW Scale… But Raises Won’t Be Effective Until 2022

July 1 has come and gone, and Biglaw associates across the country whose firms have matched are now eagerly awaiting their fat new paychecks on the $205K Davis Polk salary scale. Of course, we’ve seen some stragglers when it comes to matching the market, and by that, we mean that a few firms took their time sweet time and decided to announce their matches yesterday.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Matches First-Year Salaries (In Some Markets), Senior Associates Not So Lucky

When Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath merged in 2020 to create the 1000+ attorney Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, expectations for the new mega firm were high. And though gross revenue was below the predicted $1 billion mark ($937 million for 2020), firm leaders projected contentment over the progress of the new firm. So, with compensation increases sweeping their way through Biglaw, Faegre Drinker got in on the action.
Lawabovethelaw.com

Elite Litigation Powerhouse Beats The Market On Associate Compensation

The new $205,000 salary scale is now all the rage across Biglaw firms, but for successful litigation boutiques like Susman Godfrey, that starting number was merely a suggestion. Just yesterday, the Houston-based firm announced a salary scale that comes over the top of the Davis Polk scale at every level.
Economyabovethelaw.com

Associates Fleeing The Great White North To Collect Tons Of U.S. Biglaw Cash

There’s a ton of us moving down. I feel like I’m doing the same job, except making a lot more money. — a Canadian associate, commenting anonymously on their recent move to join a U.S. firm in the wake of the pandemic and amid the hot lateral market. More than 30 Canadian associates have joined U.S. firms since the start of 2021, more than all of 2020. Associates have moved from top Bay Street firms to top Am Law firms.
Businessabovethelaw.com

Soon-To-Be Mega Firm Announces Salary Raises

Fresh off of the news that Holland & Knight and Thompson & Knight are due to merge, effective August 1 (no, they will not be called Knights Unlimited or something similarly catchy, much to my dismay), the firm has more news to announce. Yesterday, Steven Sonberg, the firm’s managing partner,...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Former CLO And Biglaw Partner Joins Virtual Law Firm As Managing Partner

David Reidy, formerly the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at fintech startup Payactiv and before that a partner at McGuireWoods leading the national fintech practice, has joined Scale LLP as its new managing partner. “The chance to lead Scale LLP is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” said Reidy. “We are living through...
Lawabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Is Losing Associates

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to data collected by the National Law Journal 500, by what percentage is associate headcount down in 2020?. Hint: Head count, across all positions, was up in 2019, but it’s a different story in 2020. We keep...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm That Saw A Sharp Uptick In Revenue

According to data collected as part of the Am Law 200 ranking, which second hundred firm (ranked 101-200) posted the largest increase in gross revenue?. From organizing company collateral to automating the ‘closing book,’ this software can make a lawyer’s life easier throughout an entire matter.
EconomyLaw.com

'A Real Disquiet': FTC Staff Attorneys Are Job Hunting

Seeing a pile of resumes already, several leaders of law firm antitrust practices are predicting many more government attorneys heading for private practice in the coming months as a new-look Federal Trade Commission forms under the leadership of chairperson Lina Khan. “I’m getting a lot more resumes across my desk...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Inside Jones Day’s $210,000 Myth

Black box compensation systems remain a thumb in the eye of transparency efforts designed to give associates (or potential associates) the information they need to make intelligent decisions about the best place for them to work. But they persist. And no Biglaw firm is more committed to the secretive model than Jones Day.
Lawabovethelaw.com

This 2-Minute Report Helped A Plaintiffs Firm Thrive

When Virginia doubled the jurisdictional limit for its general district court — a quicker alternative to its circuit court for personal injury cases — a top PI firm made a key adjustment in what might be record time. Paul Hernandez, a partner with Kalfus & Nachman who jokingly calls himself...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Which Firms Offer Women The Most Power And Highest Pay? (2021)

Year in and year out, we watch law firm after law firm pay lip service to their commitment to diversity in the legal profession, with promises to put women attorneys on equal footing with their male counterparts, whether it be through hiring and retaining more women attorneys, promoting more women attorneys to equity partnership ranks, providing more leadership positions to women attorneys, or adopting more family-friendly policies to ensure that women attorneys are able to excel at their jobs while maintaining a stable work/life balance. Despite these continued assurances, and despite the fact that a number of firms have made great efforts to improve women’s stature in the law, there are only a few that offer women the chance to rise through the ranks to become major power players and to receive startlingly booming compensation.
Lawsetexasrecord.com

DYKEMA GOSSETT PLLC: Dykema Participating in Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Process

Dykema Gossett PLLC issued the following announcement on July 8. Dykema, a leading national law firm, announced today that it will join more than 160 large law firms from the U.S. and Canada in participating in Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification process launching July 15, 2021. Dykema is among 48 other new firms, which represents a 90% growth rate for the certification process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy