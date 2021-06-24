Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zappi Hires IBM Insights Expert Lauren Palmer to Lead Advertising Pillar

By PRWeb
Times Union
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that Lauren Palmer has joined the company as senior product manager for its advertising business. An expert in designing and executing advertising research, she will be responsible for guiding Zappi’s product strategy and designing solutions that help companies make more effective ads.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Research#Lead Advertising Pillar#Prweb#Quirk S Media#Pepsico#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Marketing
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

Hawke Media and Junction AI Partner to Challenge Brands to ′Dump Your Agency’

Hawke Media in partnership with Junction AI offers brands unbiased opinions using proprietary artificial intelligence to analyze the success of a brand′s digital campaign. Hawke Media, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing consultancies in the nation has teamed up with the international, artificial intelligence start-up, Junction AI to encourage brands to audit the return on investment of their digital campaigns as advised by their current marketing agencies.
Technologymartechseries.com

BIMI Surges Forward with Valimail’s Amplify Solution

The leader in zero-trust, anti-phishing solutions Chairs industry group and releases new product to establish BIMI as a baseline for email security. Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust, authentication-based solutions, announces general availability of Amplify, giving clients the ability to display their logo alongside authenticated email messages. Furthermore, the company’s founding and involvement in the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard enables Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Fastmail and other mailbox providers to display logos next to an email message, indicating it has been authenticated.
Technologymartechseries.com

Elastic Named a Leader in Cognitive Search by Independent Research Firm

Elastic , the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, Q3, 2021. The report evaluates 13 vendors based on 26 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In addition...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

8x8 Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Powering Highly Collaborative Workplace Environments with Integrated Employee (EX) and Customer Experience Management (CX) Solutions

8x8's portfolio and strategy, supported by its integrated cloud communications and contact center services platform, provide businesses with great flexibility and robust productivity benefits. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cloud communications, collaboration and CX management services market, Frost &...
Technologymartechseries.com

Logiq Partners with Peer39 to Bring Advanced Pre-Bid Keyword, Contextual & Brand Safety Solutions to E-Commerce Marketing

Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with Peer39 to provide small and medium-sized brands (SMBs), and the agencies that serve them, with the industry’s largest and most scaled pre-bid keyword, contextual and brand safety solutions for modern marketers. Integrated within Logiq’s Digital Marketing platform, Logiq’s clients will have direct access to Peer39’s industry-leading capabilities within a single experience.
BusinessTimes Union

Sunrise Technologies Recognized as the 2021 Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Commerce

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has received the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Commerce. Sunrise Technologies was also recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Partner of the Year Award in both the Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods categories last week, the only partner to receive finalist awards in both categories.
BusinessTimes Union

Netrix Acquires Managed IT Services Business Unit from Contegix

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, information technology service management (ITSM) and application development solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit of Contegix, LLC. The acquisition significantly expands Netrix’s market presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, adds substantial scale to its ITSM service desk and cloud managed services capabilities and brings together two teams of high-performing and talented employees supporting similar customer bases.
BusinessSFGate

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
BusinessTimes Union

Keyfactor Appoints Former Atlassian Executive as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Company's Hyper Growth Trajectory

Martin Musierowicz to Support and Strengthen Global Distribution and SaaS Consumption Channel Initiatives. Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service, and leader in machine identity management, today announced the appointment of Martin Musierowicz as chief revenue officer. Musierowicz will be responsible for leading the strategic design and execution of Keyfactor’s global go-to-market operatives, including direct sales, marketing and channel.
EconomyTimes Union

Corporate Spending Innovations Announced Rebrand and Website Launch

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Corporate Spending Innovations, an Edenred Company, and leader in business-to-business payments automation, announced today that it has completed a major upgrade of its visual identity, branding and launched a new website. The rebranding effort was prompted by a desire to bring the company’s website in line with the company’s future-forward mission.
Technologymartechseries.com

Hyland joins Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Content Services Platforms

Program identifies technology providers that pledge commitment to unbiased, representative reviews. Hyland, a leading content services provider, has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program, designed specifically to build the trust and credibility between stakeholders in the Gartner Peer Insights community and leading software and services providers. As part of the program, Hyland gained senior-level commitment to invite unbiased reviews from its customer community and ensure it delivers positive and successful interactions.*
SoftwareTimes Union

Alucio™ Poised to Capitalize on the Shift to Hybrid Engagement Between Life Science Companies and Healthcare Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. As in other industries, digital interactions skyrocketed in the life science space over the past year as virtual meetings between field medical staff and healthcare professionals (HCPs) became standard business practice. In fact, prior to the pandemic, 64% of meetings with pharma representatives were held in person. During the pandemic, this shifted to 65% of meetings being held virtually, consistent across therapeutic areas. 1.
EconomyTimes Union

Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. New analysis from ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research shows that problems accumulated over the years with supply chain management and organization suddenly reached critical mass due to COVID-19, making supply chains an emergency priority for clients. This emergency prioritization means that along with M&A and restructuring, supply chains are a top driver of client demand in 2021. However, many providers and clients have been distracted by advanced new technologies in their search for remedies.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Jonathan Epstein, CEO at Brewco

Jonathan Epstein, CEO at Brewco shares a few thoughts on the changing SEO trends impacting today’s marketers while taking us through the story of Brewco is this quick chat:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Jonathan, tell us more about Brewco…. Brewco was formed by a group of us who...
Public Healthmartechseries.com

PPC Profit Pros is Helping Brands with Post Pandemic Profit Pain Points Through AI Powered Partners, Top Techniques, and Proven Performance

Top Digital marketing agency PPC Profit Pros, founded and led by performance marketing expert, Aaron Adamson, is combining decades of pay-per-click marketing experience, former Google account managers, with proven expertise in three of the world’s top artificial intelligence and machine learning marketing platforms, Skai (formerly Kenshoo), Adalysis, and Unbounce, to improve brands’ profit, post-pandemic. This digital marketing firm has a track record of growing profits, on average 40% across companies of all sizes. PPC Profit Pros has PPC in their name and focus, because pay per click marketing has the highest average ROI, at 300%, vs email at 200%, and SEO or content marketing coming in at 155% (Adamson, 2021).

Comments / 0

Community Policy