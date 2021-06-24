Terra Dotta Launches AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards with Safety Ratings and Notifications

Considering the pace at which data is being used across the globe, definitely yes!. Let's see some crazy stats. Do you know that Netflix saves $1 billion per year on customer retention only by utilizing big data? Or that Google gets 1.2 trillion searches every year, with more than 40,000 search queries every second! There’s more, among all the google searches. 15% of those are new and are never typed before, leading to the fact that a new set of data is generated continuously.