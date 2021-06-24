Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Terra Dotta Launches AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards with Safety Ratings and Notifications

By PRWeb
Times Union
 19 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Expanding its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced its new AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards -- powered by GeoSure® hyper-local, personalized and inclusive safety scores and notifications.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Global Education#Big Data#Terra Dotta Launches#Prweb#Alerttraveler#Neighborhood Scorecards#Gps#Scorecard#Geosafescores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Related
Austin, TXfox5ny.com

Tesla launches initiative to build first solar neighborhood in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tesla Energy, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and Dacra announced in a press release Friday a new initiative to bring a large-scale sustainable neighborhood to Austin. The initiative, provisionally named SunHouse at Easton Park, will be the first Tesla Solar neighborhood and the nation’s most sustainable residential community.
Florida, NYTimes Union

Tower Education Technologies Launches InspirED™ Platform

Open source solution drives down technology costs for colleges and universities around the world. Tower Education Technologies, a south Florida start-up and public benefit corporation, today announced its delivery of the InspirED™ platform for higher education. The cloud-based open source solution equips faculty, administrators and students with a state-of-the-art solution for program development, academic delivery and engagement.
SoftwareTimes Union

Alucio™ Poised to Capitalize on the Shift to Hybrid Engagement Between Life Science Companies and Healthcare Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. As in other industries, digital interactions skyrocketed in the life science space over the past year as virtual meetings between field medical staff and healthcare professionals (HCPs) became standard business practice. In fact, prior to the pandemic, 64% of meetings with pharma representatives were held in person. During the pandemic, this shifted to 65% of meetings being held virtually, consistent across therapeutic areas. 1.
TechnologyTimes Union

Clovity Announces IoT-as-a-Service Solutions for Smart Schools, Campuses, Cities, & Buildings in the US & Its Surrounding Territories

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.
PoliticsTimes Union

New Jersey Township Secures Long-Term Technology Partner to Modernize Operations

HOBOKEN, N.J. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area managed services provider and local government IT consultant published a new municipal IT case study. The customer success story describes the benefits of an eMazzanti assessment, technology and security upgrades, and Microsoft 365 migration for Chatham Township, New Jersey.
BusinessTimes Union

Natural Fiber Welding Raises $15M to Spur Growth in Automotive and Textile Markets

PEORIA, Ill. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) today announced that they have closed $15M in new funding, accelerating growth of the company to meet the demand of MIRUM® and CLARUS® product lines. The round was led by The Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA), with participation by BMW i Ventures, Prairie Crest Capital, Ethos, For Good Ventures, and Evolution VC Partners.
Florida StatePosted by
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Former RTD buses abandoned on city street in Central Park neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Regional Transportation District buses— abandoned on a Denver street— are raising eyebrows in the Central Park neighborhood. Those who work near Uinta Street and East 36th Avenue said the first of two buses showed up about a month ago. Uinta Street is effectively being used as a storage lot across from the Sprouts Farmers Market parking lot.
Kidsecitybeat.com

Great Falls ‘Educator’ Launches XXX Rated Attack On E-City Beat Publisher

This Post Contains Content Not Suitable For Children. One of the reasons E-City Beat occasionally publishes anonymous articles, and allows our volunteer staff to remain anonymous if they so choose, was vividly illustrated yesterday when we published a piece on Critical Race Theory. It’s hard to shock me nowadays, but...
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

Lot 26 Terra Lane

Build your dream home on this beautiful corner lot locates in Oakwood North, a quiet, scenic neighborhood just minutes to Longview. Listing provided courtesy of Noon And Associates. © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
ScienceStamford Advocate

ODSC West 2021 to Become the Largest Hybrid Data Science and Machine Learning Conference this November 16-18

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. ODSC West 2021, the latest in the largest machine learning conference series for learning applied data science, will return to its in-person format for the first time in almost two years this November 16th-18th in San Francisco, California. This event is expected to bring in 2000 people together across all three days. ODSC West 2021 will offer more than 200 training sessions and workshops led by the best industry experts in data science and thought leaders from top companies striving to advance the state of the art.
Googletowardsdatascience.com

Data as a product vs data products. What are the differences?

Understand with examples the similarities and differences between a “data product” and “data as a product”. Since the publication of the data mesh introductory article by Zhamak Dehghani, there has been a lot of discussion around the definition of what is a “data product” in and outside of the data mesh context.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Turn Big Data into a Big Success: 5 Tips for Effective Big Data Analytics

Considering the pace at which data is being used across the globe, definitely yes!. Let's see some crazy stats. Do you know that Netflix saves $1 billion per year on customer retention only by utilizing big data? Or that Google gets 1.2 trillion searches every year, with more than 40,000 search queries every second! There’s more, among all the google searches. 15% of those are new and are never typed before, leading to the fact that a new set of data is generated continuously.
Agriculturewestfieldvoice.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market 2021 Industry Chain structure, Market Competition, SWOT Analysis Report by 2025| IBM, Deere & Company, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Microsoft, The Climate Corporation, Granular, Prospera

The industry study involves the thorough analysis of all the major investments being made in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market worldwide. Furthermore, the report is a thorough guide to get a detailed knowledge of the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market. The research includes the detailed study of all the growth propelling and restraining aspects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market. Numerous development strategies and policies being adopted by the entities in this market industry across the globe are studied in detail in the industry analysis report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy