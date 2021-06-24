Terra Dotta Launches AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards with Safety Ratings and Notifications
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Expanding its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced its new AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards -- powered by GeoSure® hyper-local, personalized and inclusive safety scores and notifications.www.timesunion.com
