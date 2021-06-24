Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Greek orthodox priest moved to psychiatric hospital after attacking group of bishops with acid

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 37-year-old priest is in custody in Greece after allegedly launching an acid attack that injured 10 people at a meeting of senior bishops. He has since been moved to an Athens psychiatric hospital and is under police guard, according to Greek police spokesperson Anna Efthymiou. Seven senior members of...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Church#Greek Orthodox#Acid#Psychiatric Hospital#Health#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Greece
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Milad Rouf: Psychiatric report for Brighton acid attack accused

Psychiatric reports are being prepared for a medical student who appeared in court accused of throwing acid over a young doctor. Milad Rouf, of Newport Road, Cardiff, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The 25-year-old is accused of attacking the woman in Brighton, East Sussex, with...
WorldWRAL

Pope, from hospital, sends condolences to Haiti after attack

ROME — Pope Francis on Thursday sent his condolences to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of President Jovenal Moïse. Francis, who is recovering at a Rome hospital from intestinal surgery, condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts," according to a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state.
Southampton, NYWestern Queens Gazette

In Memory of Tom Lainis: A Pioneer of the Dormition Greek Orthodox Church of Southampton, NY

“With heartfelt sorrow and deep pain, and yet in hopeful anticipation of the Heavenly Kingdom, we are saddened to inform you of the passing of our much-loved brother in Christ, Tom Lainis. Our condolences and prayers are with Tom’s entire family. May His Memory Be Eternal!” said Father Alexander, Father Constantine and the Parish Council of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons in an email.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Protests erupt in Georgia after journalist killed by anti-LGBT protesters

Thousands took to the streets in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Sunday, to demand the resignation of prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, following the death of a journalist after being beaten by anti-LGBT+ protesters.They could be seen in front of the Georgian parliament, holding signs reading “Who is next” and “First they came for the journalists – we don’t know what happened next,” following attacks on pride activists and journalists at a scheduled pride march a week ago.Alexander Lashkarava, who had been working as a cameraman for independent station TV Pirveli, was badly beaten by anti-LGBT+ protesters while covering the Tbilisi’s March for...
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Three people injured in acid attack in London

Police have launched an investigation after three people were injured in an acid attack in north London.Officers were called at approximately 7.20pm on Monday 12 July to a block of flats in the Beaufort Park area of Colindale.Three people were injured after a corrosive substance was thrown at them, the Metropolitan Police said.The Independent has contacted the Met Police for confirmation as to whether one of the victims was a teenage girl.The three victims were taken to hospital and, at this stage, their conditions are not thought to be life threatening, police said. Some officers were also treated at the scene for the effects of the substance, and none of their conditions are thought to be serious, the force added.Pictures of the scene show emergency services vehicles, including fire engines, on the residential street.No arrests have yet been made, and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6733/12July.You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Religionpersecution.org

Activists Record 154 Incidents of Christian Persecution in India

07/12/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to the Union of Catholic Asian News (UCAN), 154 incidents of Christian persecution have been confirmed in by activists in India. The confirmed incidents come from 17 different states and mark only the first half of 2021. In a July 10 press statement,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police officer held after body of teenage son found in wall of home

A police officer in Baltimore, Maryland, has been arrested after the body of his teenage stepson was found inside a wall of the family’s home, according to reports.Officers were allegedly called to the house on Tuesday because of a custody dispute with the teenager’s mother, who was waiting outside to collect her 15-year-old son, Dasan Jones.CBS Baltimore reported on Thursday that Eric Banks Jr, 34, had allowed officers to carry out a search of the family home when they discovered a white sheet hiding a hole in a wall.He allegedly told officers it was a hiding place for a gun,...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
WorldTelegraph

Church to apologise for expulsion of Jews from medieval England

The Church of England will apologise for the anti-Semitic expulsion of Jews from medieval England for the first time, bishops have confirmed. In written questions submitted to the General Synod, the Church’s legislative body which finished sitting on Monday, church leaders revealed plans to offer an “act of repentance” in a move welcomed by Jewish groups who say the action is “better late than never”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy