Charlotte, NC

Police searching for suspect after 3 shot in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 19 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were taken to a local hospital after being seriously hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene at around 2 p.m. on Hoskins Mill Lane. Officers said two victims have life-threatening injuries and a third victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Attorney says police used excessive force while arresting 2 brothers in Rock Hill

Police believe the shooting stems from a fight that happened at a Family Dollar store nearby. Authorities are still investigating what led to the fight.

“We’re looking for information on a black pickup truck. We don’t know have the make or model yet but we are working on that. Any witnesses or anybody that was here within the complex that may have info. about this case is asked to contact CMPD,” Maj. Brian Foley said.

Authorities said they are searching for a suspect in the photo below.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Check back with wsoctv.com for more updates.

