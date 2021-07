Dave Hakstol’s boat, an XT23 MasterCraft, was parked at a dock and bobbing in the water of Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minn. He was gassing it up, siphoning fuel from a red tub through a clear snaking tube. This was a warm, beautiful afternoon in July 2018. Hakstol was the Flyers’ head coach back then, three years removed from an accomplished coaching career at the University of North Dakota, three months removed from a bitter first-round playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, five months away from being fired. I asked him if he had ever failed at anything in his life.