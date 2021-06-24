Cancel
Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions Form Turbocharger Partnership

Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions have signed an agreement for a strategic partnership that will see MAN's PBST brand distribute state-of-the-art mtu turbochargers. "With this cooperation, we are combining our competencies - on the one hand, PBST's global sales structure for turbochargers and, on the other hand, Rolls-Royce's latest high-efficiency mtu turbocharger technology for high-speed diesel and gas engines," explains Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

