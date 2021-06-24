Rolls-Royce and MAN Energy Solutions Form Turbocharger Partnership

MIAMI – This week, Rolls-Royce achieved the 1000th delivery of its successful Trent XWB engine that powers airlines all around the world. The Trent XWB-84 was the first of the Trent XWB versions to enter service, powering the Airbus A350-900, more than six years ago. Three years later, the larger Airbus A350-1000, powered by the Trent XWB-97, entered service. Since its first delivery, the Trent XWB series has accumulated over eight million engine flying hours and has powered over 600,000 flights.