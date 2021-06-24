Cancel
Hybrid WR/TE Amari Niblack Joining Alabama's 2022 Recruiting Class

By Tyler Martin
 19 days ago
It didn't take long for Amari Niblack to make up his mind.

The 2022 tight end prospect visited and camped at Alabama on Monday, earning a surprising scholarship offer from coach Nick Saban, and on Thursday afternoon, decided to verbally commit to the Crimson Tide via his social media pages.

Niblack, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, is the second tight end prospect in Alabama's recruiting class, joining Elijah Brown who has been committed to the Crimson Tide since February.

The Clearwater, Fla. product chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Indiana, Maryland, Georgia, Florida State, Florida International, Arkansas State, Boston College, Iowa State, Florida, among others.

Niblack also camped in Athens and Tallahassee in the last week. He is Alabama's first 2022 commitment from the state of Florida, a place that the Crimson Tide has seemingly dominated in recent memory.

At Lakewood High School, Niblack has gotten snaps at both wide receiver and tight end, but at his elite size mixed with his raw athleticism, projects to fill in at tight end at the next level. As a junior, he helped lead an offense that went 8-1 and made the FHSAA 4A state playoffs in 2020.

"Niblack works as a true modern tight end prospect at the prep level on an impressive 6’4”, 215-pound frame," Sports Illustrated All-American football recruiting director and analyst John Garcia Jr. said. "While working attacked to the line of scrimmage, he is a willing blocker with great urgency at the point of attack, with length and leg drive to boot, including true comfort getting to the second or third level. While lined up split out, as he often is, he is a true dual threat with the ability to stretch the field like a big wide receiver due to his stride, range and catch radius.

"As his frame fills out even more, Niblack has a chance to develop into a true mismatch nightmare in the SEC as the technique and receiving polish improves."

Overall, Niblack is the eighth commitment in the Crimson Tide's 2022 class that sits 20th in the nation per Sports Illustrated All-American. Of those eight pledges, five of them have come on the offensive side of the ball in Niblack, quarterback Ty Simpson, running backs Emmanuel Henderson and Le'veon Moss and Brown.

