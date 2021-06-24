Cancel
Public Health

Clearinghouse CDFI Awarded More Than $1.8 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

By PRWeb
Times Union
 19 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI) announced today that it was awarded $1,836,265 million from the United States Treasury Community Development Financial Institution Fund (CDFI Fund)—part of a larger $1.25 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in COVID-19 relief funds to 863 CDFIs, the largest single funding round in the agency’s history.

Kamala Harris
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hospitality, tourism businesses can apply to city for Covid-19 relief funds

Local small businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors can apply for coronavirus recovery funds starting today. The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to distribute coronavirus recovery funds, with $1.5 million going to small businesses in the hospitality sector and $4 million to replace city revenue losses. In the same meeting, the council also supported the resolution to request $10 million from federal infrastructure funds for Polaris Building demolition.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Homewise gets $1.8 million from feds to fund more home loans

Santa Fe affordable housing builder and lender Homewise estimates it will be able to issue 15 to 20 additional home loans to low-income families with a $1.8 million grant recently awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The grant comes from the Community Development Financial Institutions' Rapid Response Program,...
AdvocacyThegardenisland.com

KGEFCU gets COVID-19-relief funds

LIHU‘E — The Kaua‘i Government Employees Federal Credit Union is the recipient of $1.8 million in COVID-19-relief funds released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury last week. The amount is part of a national award of $1.25 billion to 863 community development financial institutions, a designation earned by KGEFCU...
Small Businessslenterprise.com

SBA extends deadline for Navigator program COVID relief applications

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced an extension of the deadline for small businesses to apply for financial assistance under the Community Navigator Pilot Program. SBA will now accept proposal submissions through July 23 with award decisions expected by September. The Community Navigator Pilot Program, established under American...
Personal FinancePosted by
Next City

How to Evaluate a Bank’s Community Reinvestment Act Evaluation

Capital One just received an “outstanding” rating on its Community Reinvestment Act evaluation. What does that mean? (Photo by Can Pac Swire / CC BY-NC 2.0) There’s a little-known story about the former U.S. Senator William Proxmire who once got into a squabble with federal banking regulators while he was chair of the Senate Banking Committee, in the mid-1970s.
Economybitcoinist.com

World Bank, IMF Advocate For CBDC Adoption At G20

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank argued for the cross-border benefits of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDC), claiming that projects like the United States’ digital dollar would aid global development. World Bank And IMF Support CBDC. Together with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the...
Income TaxStreetInsider.com

U.S. June budget deficit falls to $174 billion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a June deficit of $174 billion, about a fifth of the June 2020 deficit of $864 billion, as a rebound in the labor market and an earlier tax deadline this year raised revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. Receipts for June jumped...
PoliticsTimes Union

WANRack Helps Counties & Municipalities Navigate Funding Opportunities for Establishing Future-Proof Broadband Infrastructure

LENEXA, Kan. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. WANRack, a nationwide provider of fiber-optic Wide-Area Networks (WANs), is helping counties and municipalities across the country to leverage unprecedented federal funding for broadband infrastructure projects. A recently released white paper details the company’s experience in collaborating with city/county officials and other key stakeholders on these critical initiatives in order to maximize community benefit.
U.S. PoliticsConnecticut Post

US deficit for current budget year climbs to $2.24 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government's deficit for the first nine months of this budget year hit $2.24 trillion, keeping the country on track for its second biggest shortfall in history. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Tuesday that the deficit for the budget year that ends...
Personal FinanceTimes Union

Arrowroot Family Office launches AFO|Wealth Management Forward Program

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The AFO|Wealth Management Forward program provides accountants online and one on one guidance and tools to grow and diversify their revenue streams, deepen client relationships and maintain their relevance in a tech-savvy world without dramatically increasing their workload or expenses. The program helps accountants create actionable plans to enhance the way they do business while reducing the chance of losing clients to automation or other service providers. "We saw a void in the marketplace and an opportunity for accounting firms to serve their clients better," said CEO Rob Santos, 'The family office model and holistic financial planning can now be attained by the average client, not just the super affluent."
Lowell, MASentinel & Enterprise

Trahan announces $4.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds for district

LOWELL — Three community development financial institutions in Massachusetts’ 3d Congressional District were awarded a total of $4,717,530 from a federal interim relief package adopted in December, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan. Three institutions that received the federal grants are the North Central Massachusetts Development...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Hospitality, tourism businesses can apply to city for Covid-19 relief funds

Local small businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors can apply for coronavirus recovery funds starting today. The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to distribute coronavirus recovery funds, with $1.5 million going to small businesses in the hospitality sector and $4 million to replace city revenue losses. In the same meeting, the council also supported the resolution to request $10 million from federal infrastructure funds for Polaris Building demolition.

