‘The Waltons’: Mary Ellen Actress Judy Norton’s Biological Brother Makes a Cameo Appearance in ‘The Long Night Episode’

If you’re a fan of The Waltons, you know it’s all about family. The show took place in Depression and WWII-era Appalachia. So, many of the plotlines dealt with the challenges of the time. However, at the end of the day, it was all about how a strong family unit weathered those storms. Over the course of the show, they went through all manner of trials and tribulations. The Walton clan saw death, depression, addiction, and so much more. Judy Norton, who played Mary Ellen was there for all of it.