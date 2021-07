When Tommy Romero took the oath of office a year ago as the first new sheriff in Iberia Parish in more than a decade, he knew he had a long list of things to do. He took on leadership of an office that had been through turmoil over the last few years. Federal civil rights indictments against former Sheriff Louis Ackal, along with the confessions and subsequent sentencing of almost a dozen members of the IPSO, left a huge black mark on the organization. Add to that mistrust between the office and the African American community that already existed before the testimony at the trial, whether driven by the death of Victor White III while in custody or any one of a myriad other issues, going back to the violence at the Brown Sugar Festival in 2005 and beyond, and Romero knew that change had to happen.